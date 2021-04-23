CVCoin (CVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $196,519.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $196,519.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00062276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00272146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.60 or 1.00428894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00646946 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.17 or 0.01029000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

