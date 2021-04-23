CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $44.79

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.79, but opened at $46.98. CVR Partners shares last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.