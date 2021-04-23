CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

