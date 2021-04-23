CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. 72,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,398. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

