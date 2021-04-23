CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Cut by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.