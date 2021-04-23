CWV Chain Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $18,800.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.03 or 0.00651673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,963.90 or 1.00026361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01038911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

