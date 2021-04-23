CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.11. CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,044. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,980,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.