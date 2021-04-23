CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $145.02 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,072.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.