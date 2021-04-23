CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.75.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
CYBR opened at $145.02 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,072.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
