D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.
D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by 70.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.