D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by 70.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

