D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

DHI stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

