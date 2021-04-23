D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.82. 24,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

