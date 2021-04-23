D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.
NYSE DHI traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.82. 24,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.