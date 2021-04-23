DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

