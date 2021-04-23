DA Davidson Comments on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

WTFC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

