DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

IPAR opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $15,010,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

