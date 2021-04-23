DA Davidson Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

TSCO stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $189.53. 10,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

