DA Davidson Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Comerica stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.