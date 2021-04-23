Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $7,116,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.