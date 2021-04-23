Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.91. 45,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,639,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). On average, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $23,862,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

