DAEX Price Reaches $0.0095 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $28,899.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00066332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00091582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00658139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.42 or 0.07664055 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

