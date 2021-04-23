Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.94 ($92.87).

DAI stock opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

