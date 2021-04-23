Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.94 ($92.87).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.