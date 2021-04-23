Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

Shares of DAI opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is €73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.76. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

