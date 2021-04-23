Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €89.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

Daimler stock opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of €73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.76. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

