Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Shares Up 1.5%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.27. 86,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 92,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

