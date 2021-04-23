Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Dana has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NYSE:DAN opened at $26.79 on Friday. Dana has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

