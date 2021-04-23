Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Northstar Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. The stock has a market cap of $184.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $256.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.