Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.91. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $256.10. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

