DAO Maker Price Hits $6.84 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $136.31 million and $14.85 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $6.84 or 0.00013894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00275412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.84 or 0.99792634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00636519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.68 or 0.01022628 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,321,210 coins and its circulating supply is 19,918,827 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

