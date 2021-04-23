DAOBet (BET) Hits One Day Volume of $765.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $765.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,293.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $803.70 or 0.01598023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.08 or 0.00483327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001299 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004238 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.