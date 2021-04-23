Darwinia Commitment Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.93 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $1.93 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $166.11 or 0.00328181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 71,024 coins and its circulating supply is 42,905 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

