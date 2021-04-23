Dash (DASH) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $255.85 or 0.00514311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005706 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.57 or 0.02825501 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,091,870 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

