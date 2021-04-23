DATA (DTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.23 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $20.26 million and $4.23 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.00660899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.28 or 0.07767005 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

