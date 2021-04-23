Datacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Datacoin has a market cap of $19,897.36 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001128 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020228 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

