Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $2.01 million and $225,645.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00076847 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002952 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars.

