Datamine FLUX 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,228.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $506,943.05 and $2,228.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00271990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00652186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,472.81 or 1.00162154 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.04 or 0.01049877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 546,604 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.