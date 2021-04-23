Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $497,439.45 and $1,721.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,100.88 or 1.00426776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00642447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01043030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 543,636 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

