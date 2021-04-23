Datamine FLUX Price Reaches $0.92 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $497,439.45 and approximately $1,721.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,100.88 or 1.00426776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00642447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01043030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 543,636 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

