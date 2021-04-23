Datamine Price Tops $0.37 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $2.00 million and $232,208.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00076668 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

