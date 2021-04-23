Datawallet Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $289,794.52 and $10,443.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00092487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00671623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.80 or 0.07866076 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

