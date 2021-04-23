Datum Market Capitalization Tops $4.33 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $151,523.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.29 or 0.00675419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.12 or 0.07945061 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.