Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLAY. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,706 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

