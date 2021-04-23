David J Yvars Group Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.4% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,166.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,193.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,932.96.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

