DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.52

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and traded as high as $87.51. DBS Group shares last traded at $86.10, with a volume of 30,914 shares trading hands.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

