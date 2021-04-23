DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,769,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

