DDKoin Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $25,931.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026872 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002949 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

