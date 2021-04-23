DECENT Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $487.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00322326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

