DecentBet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,691.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. DecentBet has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1,691.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.48 or 0.00669684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.14 or 0.07798029 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

