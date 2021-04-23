Decentral Games (DG) Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $306.98 or 0.00618587 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $63.82 million and approximately $750,568.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,600.09 or 0.99946258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.00639000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.01010847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.