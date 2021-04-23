Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $1.20

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002359 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $530.61 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00677560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.65 or 0.08155905 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.