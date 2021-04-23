Decentralized Machine Learning Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $527,427.35 and approximately $5,443.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.29 or 0.00675419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.12 or 0.07945061 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.